EAU CLAIRE — Numerous Eau Claire County offices will be closed Friday while employees are on an unpaid furlough day to help the local government control costs.
Friday's furlough is the second of six days where offices will be closed at the courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., and other county government buildings.
Employees in the county departments including administration, planning and development, parks and forest, highway, the treasurer's office, aging and disability resource center, and veterans services are among those who are not working today.
The furlough does not apply to the sheriff's office, the emergency communications center, the jail, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, county courts, the Meals on Wheels program and the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The county's first furlough day was July 24 and upcoming ones will be Sept. 18, Oct. 16, Nov. 13 and Dec. 18.
The County Board approved the furlough days as a way to lower spending in response to financial challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.