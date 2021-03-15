MADISON — More than 20,300 acres in Dunn County will be sprayed with compounds this year to control an invasive insect.
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection identifies 10 locations in rural Dunn County in its 2021 gypsy moth treatment plan.
“This invasive pest is a serious threat to our forests and urban trees," Christopher Foelker, coordinator of DATCP’s gypsy moth program, said in a news release. "It has the potential to negatively impact Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery and tourism industries.”
Gypsy moth caterpillars feed on leaves of many different trees and shrubs, and can completely defoliate them when the insects appear in large numbers. The nonnative pests are already well-established in the eastern two-thirds of Wisconsin, leading DATCP to focus its treatment effort on a band of western counties to limit their spread.
There are 14 counties slated for treatment during spring and summer, including Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Rusk and Trempealeau counties. A total of about 94,579 acres at 45 sites will be sprayed between May and July in Wisconsin.
The treatments use low-flying planes spraying either bacteria that are harmful to caterpillars — but safe to other animals — or an organic pheromone that prevents male gypsy moths from finding mates.
For more information on the state's gypsy moth program, go online to gmaerialspray.wi.gov, email gypsymoth@wi.gov or call 800-642-MOTH.