EAU CLAIRE — Spring’s arrival means snow squalls will soon change to rumbles of thunder, and the risk of warm-weather severe weather increases.
While Wisconsin isn’t known for the worst storms, it can certainly have its share of severe events. There were 28 confirmed tornadoes in the state last year. An outbreak on June 15 brought most of them, including one impressive tornado that stayed on the ground for 9.5 miles near Wittenberg.
None of the tornadoes caused injuries or deaths, though, and that’s in large part due to the warnings people received. Radar may be the primary tool for identifying dangerous storms, but eyes on the ground always have a place in the system. That’s why the National Weather Service hosts Skywarn storm spotting classes each spring.
Skywarn is a national program that educates people on what officials need to know for relaying accurate, real-time information when severe weather threatens. The work is especially important for locations some distance from weather radars, when the radar beam may not be able to spot developments at a storm’s lower levels.
Area classes are listed below for the 2023 spring season:
Barron County
2 p.m. April 26
Barron Government Center, 335 E. Moore Ave.
6 p.m. April 26
Barron Government Center, 335 E. Moore Ave.
Chippewa County
7 p.m. April 13
County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls.
Eau Claire County
7 p.m. March 29
Commons room of the Energy Education Center, CVTC, 4000 Campus Road, Eau Claire
7 p.m. March 30
Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Station, 745 Industrial Drive, Augusta
St. Croix County
6 p.m. April 18
Hudson fire station, 2121 Ward Ave.
6 p.m. April 20
Hudson fire station, 2121 Ward Ave.
6 p.m. April 25
Hudson fire station, 2121 Ward Ave.
6 p.m. April 27
Hudson fire station, 2121 Ward Ave.
9 a.m. April 29
St. Croix Co. Government Center, 1752 Dorset Ln., New Richmond
9 a.m. May 6
St. Croix Co. Highway Department, 300 Oak Ridge Parkway, Baldwin
Officials are also hoping to recruit more passive observers for CoCoRaHS, the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network. Some 20,000 volunteers nationally work with the network to measure and report precipitation, primarily rain, hail and snow, to build a better picture of what’s happening with the weather.
Reports allow experts to understand the differences between projections for a given storm and what actually happens on the ground. That, in turn, allows for better forecast development. But it depends on a good network. CoCoRaHS is “especially in need of additional precipitation reports across greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin,” the organization said.
All people need is a 4-inch rain gauge and an internet connection. Additional information on joining is available at cocorahs.org.