EAU CLAIRE — Spring’s arrival means snow squalls will soon change to rumbles of thunder, and the risk of warm-weather severe weather increases.

While Wisconsin isn’t known for the worst storms, it can certainly have its share of severe events. There were 28 confirmed tornadoes in the state last year. An outbreak on June 15 brought most of them, including one impressive tornado that stayed on the ground for 9.5 miles near Wittenberg.