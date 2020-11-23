EAU CLAIRE — Last month's home sales were 15.2% higher than October 2019 in western Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
The trade group released its October statistics on Monday, showing the number of home sales statewide were about 25% than a year ago.
“There’s no doubt that these record-low mortgage rates are a big reason our strong sales and growth were robust in every region of the state,” WRA Chairman Steve Beers said in a news release.
There were 9,447 homes sold in Wisconsin last month compared to 7,563 in October 2019.
In western Wisconsin, which has a dozen counties including the Eau Claire area, there were 885 homes sold last month, up from 768 a year ago.
For the year-to-date, the region is 3.6% ahead of 2019's sales pace despite fewer homes on the market. In western Wisconsin, the inventory of homes was 30% smaller than a year ago, according to the WRA.
Wisconsin continues to be in a seller's market for homes, leading to higher prices paid than a year ago. In October 2019, the median home sale was $200,000 in western Wisconsin. Last month it was 10.5% higher at $221,000.