A Marathon County deputy shot and killed a 77-year-old Loyal man during an extended standoff with police Friday morning.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is routine policy.
Robert Domine was killed in the standoff. There was an active warrant for his arrest out of Taylor County.
Police learned that Domine was holed up in a house in the city. When police approached his home, Domine reportedly fired at officers.
"(When) law enforcement entered the residence, the suspect fired on law enforcement, and law enforcement returned fire," a Wisconsin Department of Justice press release states. "The suspect was struck, and later succumbed to the injury at the scene."
Police involvement with Domine began on Wednesday. When Loyal Police attempted to stop his vehicle that day, he accelerated out of city limits. During the chase, “it’s believed Robert displayed a handgun out his driver’s side window,” said Loyal Police Chief Matthew Kubista in a press release. “The chase ended when Robert drove south on Highway Z, entered a field near the intersection of Sherwood Road, and became stuck.”
Domine exited the vehicle and fled into a wooded area, and officers lost sight of him. They believe he may have gotten on a logging truck.
However, police learned Domine was at a residence in Loyal, and they surrounded the perimeter, Kubista wrote.
“Phone contact was made with Robert, and it was confirmed he was home,” Kubista wrote. “Several negotiators were used to try to get him to come outside but he refused.”
The Marathon County Bomb Squad was called to the scene. The Marshfield Police Department used its armored vehicle to approach the residence.
“Negotiators continued to try to get Robert to come out peacefully, but he continually refused,” Kubista wrote.
After two hours of failed negotiations, “gas was introduced into the residence.”
The Marathon County Bomb Squad sent their robot in, but it was unable to make it up the stairs.
When officers tried to enter through a garage, two shots were heard coming from the residence. One officer was transported to a hospital for “precautionary measures,” and that officer is doing fine with non-life-threatening injuries, Kubista wrote. No other individuals were harmed or injured during the incident.
Online court records show Domine was charged with handgun transfer-buyer giving false information on Sept. 13, 2018. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 21.