CHIPPEWA FALLS — A law enforcement officer has shot and injured a person who was making threatening statements at a Chippewa Falls motel.
The incident occurred at 9:49 a.m. at the Indianhead Motel, 501 Summit Ave., according to a Chippewa Falls Police Department press release.
“The subject was believed to be armed and had made threatening statements,” Chief Matt Kelm wrote in the press release.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded to the scene.
“The subject was shot by law enforcement and was transported from the scene,” Kelm wrote. “No residents or officers were injured during this incident, and there is no danger to the public. The surrounding businesses and motel are still operational.”
Kelm is asking the public to stay away from the motel area while they continue the investigation today.
A press conference is slated for 6 p.m. today at the police department.