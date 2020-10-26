COLFAX — Authorities released the identity of a driver who died in a rollover traffic crash Saturday evening in rural Dunn County.
Frank Newton, 87, of rural Colfax, was pronounced dead around 6 p.m. at the scene of the incident on Highway M in the town of Colfax.
According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Newton was driving a Subaru SUV northbound on the highway when he lost control on a curve and the vehicle rolled multiple times. Newton was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures at the crash site, but they were unsuccessful.