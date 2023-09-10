CHIPPEWA FALLS — As the 2007 Oktoberfest approached, Dick Hebert had everyone convinced he wasn’t in the running to be Festmeister at that year’s German festival in Chippewa Falls. Hebert, who was Chippewa Falls parks director at the time, claimed he was going to be gone the whole weekend.

“Normally on a Saturday, I was officiating college football,” Hebert recalled. “I kept it on my calendar. So when people came into my office, (I’d point to my calendar) and I told them I couldn’t make it. So, it was easy for me to keep it a secret on my end.”

  