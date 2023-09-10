A crowd sang as the golden keg was tapped at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds for the start of the 19th annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls in September 2022. The festival’s 20th anniversary celebration kicks off at noon Friday at Leinenkugel’s Brewery with the unveiling of the festmeister and festmeisterin, followed by the parade to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
The 2022 Festmeister and Festmeisterin Jeff and Patti Darley led the parade into the Northern Wisconsin State fairgrounds for the start of the 19th annual Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls last year. This year's royal couple will be unveiled at noon Friday.
Staff photo by Dan Reiland
CHIPPEWA FALLS — As the 2007 Oktoberfest approached, Dick Hebert had everyone convinced he wasn’t in the running to be Festmeister at that year’s German festival in Chippewa Falls. Hebert, who was Chippewa Falls parks director at the time, claimed he was going to be gone the whole weekend.
“Normally on a Saturday, I was officiating college football,” Hebert recalled. “I kept it on my calendar. So when people came into my office, (I’d point to my calendar) and I told them I couldn’t make it. So, it was easy for me to keep it a secret on my end.”