Festmeister Jerry Kuehl of Chippewa Falls tapped the the golden keg at Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls to kick off the 2021 festival. The annual event returns to Chippewa Falls this weekend, beginning with the unveiling of this year’s royalty at Leinenkugel Brewing Company at noon Friday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The largest celebration of local German history is returning this weekend, as the 18th annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

“We are so excited to be back,” said Tasha Weiss, programs director with the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “The committee has been working since January to make this happen.”

