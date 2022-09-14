Festmeister Jerry Kuehl of Chippewa Falls tapped the the golden keg at Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls to kick off the 2021 festival. The annual event returns to Chippewa Falls this weekend, beginning with the unveiling of this year’s royalty at Leinenkugel Brewing Company at noon Friday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The largest celebration of local German history is returning this weekend, as the 18th annual Oktoberfest kicks off Friday at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
“We are so excited to be back,” said Tasha Weiss, programs director with the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “The committee has been working since January to make this happen.”
Oktoberfest features five stages, featuring a lineup of musicians and performers throughout the weekend. The live Glockenspiel act, comprised of local performers, will be back this year, along with the return of popular polka musician Steve Meisner.
“We haven’t had (Meisner) in a couple of years, so we’re excited it worked for his schedule,” Weiss said.
There will be demonstrations on how to make dumplings and sauerkraut, and there will be jugglers and balloon artists on the grounds as well. The Kiwanis Club will have a new German dessert this year.
“There is definitely something for everyone,” she said.
The 2020 edition of the event was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. When it returned last fall, the decision was made to trim the event to two days, eliminating a Sunday lineup. While Weiss said they hated to give up the ecumenical polka service, it was the right call to make the event shorter and more focused.
“Sunday was always a little slower, especially if the (Green Bay) Packers had a game,” Weiss said. “In part, it comes down to our volunteer groups.”
Coming out of the pandemic, Weiss wasn’t sure if people were ready to come back to the fairgrounds, she added.
“We had 10,000 visitors between two days last year. We were pleasantly surprised,” Weiss said.
Oktoberfest began in 2003, and the planning committee has donated more than $345,000 back to the community since it was founded.
“When Oktoberfest started 19 years ago, it really was a tourism event, to bring people into our community,” Weiss said.
At noon Friday, this year’s royalty, a festmeister and festmeisterin, will be revealed on the grounds of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company. Weiss is in a small group of people who know the secret identity of who is this year’s royal couple. Of the prior 17 couples, two people have since died, but barring last-minute scheduling conflicts, Weiss said the other 32 royal honorees are expected to be in attendance. The “family photo” of all the festmeisters and festmeisterins is taken every year, after the big reveal, with the number of participants continuing to get bigger and bigger.
This event will be followed by the Golden Keg procession to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds and the tapping of the Golden Keg. From there festival-goers can enjoy more than 30 entertainers, vendors, authentic German foods and plenty of dancing.