EAU CLAIRE — Old Dominion will headline the opening night of Country Jam on Thursday, July 15, replacing Morgan Wallin.
Old Dominion, who last played at Country Jam in 2017, was recently named the CMA vocal group of the year.
Country Jam general manager Kathy Wright said she was thrilled to get such a marquee name. Wallin announced on Tuesday that he was cancelling his summer touring plans, including his Country Jam show. That left Wright scrambling for a suitable replacement.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Kenny Chesney recently canceled his entire summer tour. Old Dominion was supposed to be an opening act on Chesney's tour.
"They lost their entire tour schedule for the summer," Wright said. "For us, the timing just worked, because they were looking for work."
Wright said the rest of the Country Jam lineup, including other headliners Chris Young and Jon Pardi, are ready to go, and she's confident the festival will go on as planned. She added that they have been working with local health departments to make sure they have COVID-19 protocols in place.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit countryjamwi.com