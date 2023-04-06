CHIPPEWA FALLS — An elderly woman died in a house fire Wednesday in the town of Wheaton.
The Wheaton Fire & Rescue department responded to a medical alarm at 2754 20th St. at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.
"Shortly after the initial call, the Chippewa County Communications Center advised that the call was potentially a fire response as the alarm company stated they could hear a smoke alarm in the background and someone stating the words fire," the press release states.
First arriving fire units reported smoke coming from the first floor of the two-story residence, and firefighters believed an elderly woman was still inside. They used a fire suppression agent to knock down the fire and enter the first floor.
"The female occupant was located in the living room area of the residence, she was removed by the entry team," the press release states. "Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the occupant was pronounced dead at the scene."
The woman's name was not released at this time.
The fire was extinguished in the living area of the residence. There is no indication of the fire spreading to other parts of the residence, but the entire home had significant smoke damage. The fire is believed to have started near a chair in the center of the living room. The fire is not considered to be suspicious in nature. Exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
One Wheaton firefighter was treated at the scene and transported by Eau Claire Fire Department Medics to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Several firefighters from surrounding agencies also responded to the scene.