One person is dead following a head-on collision with a dump truck Monday morning on Highway 93 between Eleva and Independence.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 6:44 a.m. near Knudtson Valley Lane in the town of Chimney Rock.
A dump truck was southbound on Highway 93 when it collided with a northbound car occupied by one person.
The initial investigation shows the car crossed the centerline just before the crash.
The driver of the car died. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Names of the drivers are being withheld until families have been notified.
Highway 93 opened for traffic three hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.