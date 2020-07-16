One person died and another was hurt early Thursday morning in a head-on traffic crash that happened in rural Trempealeau County.
Identities of those involved in the crash have not yet been released by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, pending family notification.
The crash happened at about 4:43 a.m. on Highway 35 near Bemis Street in the town of Trempealeau.
A preliminary investigation has indicated that a truck crossed the centerline on the two-lane highway, leading to a head-on collision with a car.
The driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead on the scene, while the truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.