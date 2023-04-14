CHIPPEWA FALLS — An adult woman has died in a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the town of Lafayette, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.
The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Hakes said in a press release Friday afternoon.
"The investigation is on-going; the operator of the vehicle has been cooperative with law enforcement," Hakes wrote. "When more information may be released, it will be sent."
The Chippewa Fire District was assisting the Sheriff's Department at the scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.