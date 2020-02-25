A one-vehicle crash injured a Hager City man early Saturday in Pierce County.
Dallas Cargill, 44, was transported by ambulance to River Falls Area Hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries, according to a news release sent Tuesday by the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
A passenger in Cargill's vehicle, Karry Jacobson, 44, also of Hager City, was not hurt in the crash.
According to the news release, Cargill lost control of the 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo he was driving on Highway 29 in the town of Clifton, north of River Falls. The car struck a guardrail and then entered a ditch.
A call notified authorities of the crash just before 3 a.m. Saturday.