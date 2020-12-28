An Elmwood woman was injured in a crash on Christmas Eve in Pierce County.
Jacklyn Smith, 34, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, Minn. with undetermined injuries after her vehicle crashed in the town of Isabelle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
Law enforcement responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 35 near County Road EE in the town of Isabelle at 5:05 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's department said in a press release.
Smith's 2010 Hyundai Accent was traveling north on Highway 35, failed to negotiate a corner and struck a guardrail on the south side of the road, according to the sheriff's department.
The Red Wing Ambulance Service and Ellsworth Fire Department also responded to the scene.