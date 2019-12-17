A rural Colfax woman, 57, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with unknown injuries after a truck and a train collided in Colfax Tuesday morning.
The woman, driving a Nissan Frontier truck, was traveling northbound on 700th Street, south of 910th Avenue, when she was struck by a westbound Canadian National Train, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a news release.
The sheriff's office was alerted to the crash at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
A Colfax ambulance took the woman to the Eau Claire hospital with unknown injuries, Bygd said: "Her condition is unknown at this time."
The sheriff's office, Colfax Police, Colfax Ambulance and the Menomonie Fire Department responded to the scene.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.