One person was killed in a head-on crash near Whitehall Thursday night.
The Trempealeau County sheriff's office reported the crash occurred at 9:09 p.m. on U.S. 53 near Dubbert Road in the town of Lincoln. Authorities found a car in the ditch and a truck on its size in the middle of the road. Both vehicles had sustained major front end damage from the head-on collision.
Authorities said one person was in each vehicle. One driver died and the other suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Names were being withheld pending notification of family.
Weather was believed to a factor, according to authorities.