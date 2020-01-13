CHETEK -- One passenger was killed, and two others were injured, in an SUV when the vehicle struck the rear of a semitrailer truck Monday afternoon near Chetek in Barron County.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol northwest region Spooner post:
At about 12:52 p.m. Monday, a Ford Escape westbound on Highway I struck the rear of the semi, which had been eastbound on I and was turning northbound onto 22 3/4 Street. A passenger in the right front passenger seat of the Escape, Robert J. Warnecke, 46, of Dallas, was fatally injured in the crash.
The driver of the Escape, Edward Joseph Wakefield, 53, of Dallas, was transported by Lifelink 3 to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for treatment of his injuries but was later released. A passenger in the rear seat of the SUV, Ashley L. Halpin, 33, of Chippewa Falls, was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland in Barron for treatment and was later released as well.
The driver of the semi, Shawn Charles Robbins, 42, of Rice Lake, was not injured in the crash.
A consensual blood draw was obtained from Wakefield for chemical testing to rule out impairment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol.