MENOMONIE — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the Dunn County town of Lucas.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 3:26 p.m. at U.S. 12 and Highway K.

A Lincoln Continental was southbound on Highway K and failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 12. The Continental was struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was westbound on U.S. 12.

Visibility does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

One of three occupants in the Lincoln Continental was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two occupants were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The two occupants of the Jeep Grand Cherokee were treated for minor injuries and released.

The names of the occupants are being withheld pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the State Patrol. 

