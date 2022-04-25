BLACK RIVER FALLS — One person died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the Jackson County town of Brockway.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:

The crash occurred at 12:47 p.m. and one of the drivers was found deceased.

The names of the involved parties will not be released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.  

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com