WHITEHALL — One person died Thursday night in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 53 in the Trempealeau County town of Preston, authorities say.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 7:04 p.m. near Highway 95.
A northbound Chevrolet Tahoe was making a left turn onto Highway 95 when it turned into the path of a southbound Chevrolet C1500.
The driver of the Tahoe was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. The driver was taken to an area hospital but died from the injuries.
The driver and passenger of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.
The names of the involved parties were not released.
U.S. 53 and Highway 95 were closed during the initial investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.