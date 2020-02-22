One person was injured Saturday in a fire at the Best Western Plus at 3304 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire.
The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 4:12 p.m. Crews arrived to find a dryer that was on fire on the first floor of the hotel and smoke throughout the building, according to a news release from the department.
Firefighters used extinguishers to quickly bring the blaze under control. The fire didn’t extend into the building, but crews worked to ventilate the hotel using fans.
The injured person was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, the release said.
The fire, which caused an estimated $15,000 in damage, remains under investigation.