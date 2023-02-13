EAU CLAIRE — One person was injured in a house fire in Eau Claire on Sunday, one of two fires reported in the city that day, authorities say.
According to the Eau Claire Fire Department:
The fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 1240 Bellevue Ave.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the rear of a two-story residential apartment building.
Firefighters entered to find heavy smoke and a person on the first floor. The person was removed from the building and taken to an Eau Claire hospital.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The second fire was reported at 1:36 p.m. Sunday at 1060 Western Ave.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the roof line of a metal storage shed. Crews extinguished the fire, limiting damage to a portion of the structure.
No injuries were reported.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
