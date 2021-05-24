BLACK RIVER FALLS — One person was injured during a home invasion Sunday in the Jackson County town of Alma, authorities say.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
Multiple suspects had been involved in the incident.
Based on the initial investigation, it is believed this is an isolated incident.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 715-284-5357.
Anonymous tips can be reported through Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 800-228-3203.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the investigation.