One person was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 93, near German Coulee Road, south of Arcadia.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office:
A vehicle driving south on Highway 93 crossed the centerline and hit a Right-Way Shuttle bus head-on.
Two of the four people on the shuttle were taken to La Crosse area hospitals with injuries. The other two on the bus were uninjured.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the shuttle, who wasn’t immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.