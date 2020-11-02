One person died in a one-vehicle crash late Sunday night in the Eau Claire County town of Lincoln.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office:
The crash occurred at 10:26 p.m. at Highways HH and O.
Deputies received information that two people were with the vehicle, and that both were out of the vehicle. One of the occupants was unconscious and the other was conscious with serious injuries.
The vehicle was northbound on Highway HH and failed to stop at the intersection. It continued north, striking an embankment in the north ditch, where it caught fire after the occupants were out.
One of the occupants was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The other occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.
The names of the vehicle's occupants were not released.
The crash remains under investigation.