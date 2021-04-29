EAU CLAIRE — The COVID-19 vaccine that requires only one dose instead of two will be available next week through a special public vaccination site in Eau Claire.
Recently cleared for use after a safety investigation, the Johnson & Johnson-produced vaccine will be administered between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday at the mass vaccination site in Zorn Arena on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
“This three-day clinic offers people who want to be vaccinated a great opportunity to complete vaccination in one trip,” Eau Claire City-County Health Department public health nurse Kristy Polden said in a news release issued by the university.
The Johnson & Johnson shots are available on a first come, first served basis. Walk-ins are allowed, but people can also make appointments online at bit.ly/covidvaccine-ec or by calling 844-684-1064.
If the vaccination site runs out of Johnson & Johnson shots next week, people will be given the option of getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. For those that opt for Pfizer, they will need to return in three weeks for a second dose.
All vaccinations at the Zorn Arena site are free and no health insurance or proof of residency are required. Free parking is available in a large lot near Zorn Arena.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved for people 18 and older.
Use of the vaccine was paused April 13 so the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could investigate reports of a rare, severe type of blood clot and low blood platelet levels in a small number of women after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot. A thorough safety investigation found 15 cases, all in women ages 18 to 59, out of more than 6.8 million doses administered before the pause. The federal agencies decided on April 23 that use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should resume, deeming it safe and effective compared to a very low level of risk.