One new building planned for Water Street got city approval Monday night while another is slated to be discussed at an upcoming neighborhood association meeting.
Eau Claire-based Investment Realty's plan to build a new building at 421 Water St. to replace defunct pizzeria Guppy's Pizza won the Eau Claire Plan Commission's approval in an 8-1 vote.
The new building will have first-floor commercial space and two four-bedroom apartments on its second level. There are only five parking spots planned behind the building, but the commission agreed to waive city requirements for more stalls because there is more parking available nearby.
Another Investment Realty project on Monday night's commission agenda was withdrawn by the developer so the plans can first be discussed at an upcoming Historic Randall Park Neighborhood Association meeting.
Plans for that building include two storefronts and six four-bedroom apartments that would replace what is now a vacant drive-thru bank at 328 Water St. Parking for the new building would be furnished by a 25-stall parking lot that would replace a home at 325 Chippewa St.