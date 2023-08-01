Christian singer Colton Dixon played before a packed crowd Saturday at OneFest at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls. Dixon finished in the top 10 of Fox’s “American Idol” in 2012. OneFest has announced it is relocating to the Chippewa Valley Music Festival grounds in rural Cadott for its 2024 festival.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — After seeing packed crowds over the weekend, OneFest organizer Heather Flashinski realized she has already outgrown the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds as the host site for the Christian music festival.
Flashinski, who launched OneFest in 2018, has announced the 2024 event will be held at the Chippewa Valley Music Festival grounds in rural Cadott. The festival, headlined by Jeremy Camp and TobyMac, will be held Aug. 2-4, 2024, one week before Farm Technology Days will be held on the grounds.