MENOMONIE — Less than half of UW-Stout's spring 2021 graduating class plans to attend Saturday's commencement ceremonies in person, according to the university.
Out of 1,075 to graduate this semester, about 400 students have chosen to attend this weekend's proceedings at Johnson Fieldhouse, the university stated in a news release. They will be joined by 55 graduates from the class of 2020, who wanted to take part in a graduation ceremony after theirs were done virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW-Stout is dividing the graduating class between four two-hour ceremonies on Saturday, keeping the crowd size down and taking other COVID-19 precautions.
Family, friends and other guests of graduates will not be allowed to attend, but can watch live video of the on the university's website at uwstout.edu/commencement.
Last week UW-Eau Claire announced it will hold outdoor diploma ceremonies on May 14 and 15 where graduates will be allowed to invite two guests. Those guests will be required to undergo a health screening, wear a face mask and bring their own chairs to the ceremonies.