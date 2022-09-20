EAU CLAIRE— The Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors has decided on how to fund capital projects remaining for 2022.
These capital projects were included in the 2022 budget, but questions were raised about possible funding sources.
“The essential question is whether we bond or not,” County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said.
An initial resolution was presented to the Eau Claire County Finance and Budget committee which recommended borrowing an amount that did not exceed $9.5 million to complete these projects. It ultimately failed after suggestions were made to fund with money the county already had.
Supervisor Dane Zook urged supervisors to vote on the resolution to borrow any amount down because the funds could be found elsewhere.
“Do not put this on the table, do not give this burden to the taxpayers,” Supervisor Zook said.
A new resolution presented to the board had those projects being funded through a surplus in the county general fund and undesignated American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The resolution designates $19 million from the Eau Claire County General Fund Balance and $7.3 million in ARPA funds to finance the remaining projects.
However, Finance Director Norb Kirk does not recommend using general unassigned funds to finance these projects.
“My personal opinion I would rather not see us take any money out of the general fund,” Kirk said.
County Board Supervisors were presented with both of these resolutions for consideration.
The board did not vote to approve to borrow any amount of money to fund capital projects.
The board also approved a resolution to establish an Eau Claire County Opioid Task Force.
According to the resolution, the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement agreement funds are to be used for abatement purposes such as expanding the addiction treatment workforce, increasing adoption of clinical best practices, and improving enforcement of mental health parity and consumer protection laws at the state level.
“What we’re trying to do is preserve (the funding) for its purpose to deal with the opioid epidemic, and so the task force will be our way of ensuring reasonable use of the funds,” Smiar said at the Committee on Administration meeting last week.
The county is set to receive a settlement of $2.5 million or $137,000 each year for 18 years.
The task force will consist of 10 members appointed by the County Board Chair and approved by the board. The fact sheet states three members of the County Board, one member representing public health, one member from the Sheriff’s department, one member of the Eau Claire Police Department, one member from the Department of Human Services, the Criminal Justice Services Director and two members of the public will serve on the task force.
There must be at least one citizen member with experience in opioid abatement and one citizen member with lived experience.
The resolution was amended to include at least two members of the public to have lived experience, or family members of those with lived experience.
The task force will follow five principles; spend the money to save lives, use evidence to guide spending, invest in youth prevention, focus on racial equity and develop a fair and transparent for deciding where to spend the funding.
“I hope all in of the support that we have listed in this information, that we also provide that support for people with lived experience and family members in the meetings (so) they have the support to be able to participate as well,” Supervisor Kimberly Cronk said.
Other business
Eau Claire County’s contingency funds remain untouched at $300,000.
The existence of the Special Committee on Broadband was extended for an additional 24 months.