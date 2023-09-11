Chad Niblett, owner of Niblett’s Apple Shed in the town of Lafayette, shows off an apple tree Monday at the orchard. He said a lack of rain this summer has made the apples slightly smaller than usual, but the taste is good.
Chad Niblett, owner of Niblett’s Apple Shed in the town of Lafayette, shows off a gallon of apple cider in the shop. Niblett said the cider, made from apples grown at his orchard, is among the top sellers at the market. The store is filled with locally-produced items from meats to honey to donuts from other area businesses.
By Chris Vetter
LAFAYETTE — Chad Niblett pulled a Honeycrisp apple off a tree Monday and was pleased with how it looked.
“It’s a nice average crop, that’s for sure,” Niblett said. “We had a lack of rain this year, so the size of our apples isn’t there. The flavor is still there. The cooler nights will really bring out the color and the flavor, and we’ll get that this week.”