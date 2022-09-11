091222_dr_Apples_2a

Bushel and a Peck owner Wayne Geist stood next to a Redwell apple tree in his orchard in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

TOWN OF LAFAYETTE — Wayne Geist knows exactly how many apple trees are growing on his 30-acre orchard: 21,502. He said people ask him why he doesn’t just round off the number.

“If I have to pick them, and prune them, I’m counting them,” Geist said.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com