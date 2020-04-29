Osseo-based Global Finishing Solutions announced this week that 94 employees — 25% of its workforce — are being put on furlough.
The company that makes paint booths and related products for a number of industries sent notice Monday to the state Department of Workforce Development about the furlough that began on Tuesday.
"The furlough is the result of an unforeseen decline in business caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic," Dan Todryk, the company's vice president of human resources, stated in a letter to the state agency.
GFS expects the furlough to be temporary and employees could be called back to work within 120 days. But if business doesn't improve, Todryk's letter states the furlough could turn into permanent layoffs for a number of the employees.