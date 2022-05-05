MADISON — An Osseo man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in federal court for producing child pornography.
Levi A. Robb, 41, will spend 20 years on supervised release following his prison term.
According to court records:
In 2020, a 10-year-old girl told her father that Robb sexually assaulted her several years earlier. She was forensically interviewed and disclosed extensive sexual abuse by Robb. She also reported that he took pictures of the assaults.
When investigators from the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office arrested Robb for the sexual assaults, they seized his phone and searched it. They did not find pictures of the assault on it, but did find numerous other images depicting child pornography.
Robb was released on a signature bond following his arrest but before law enforcement found the explicit images.
Officers went to re-arrest Robb for possessing child pornography and found him in possession of another phone. On this phone, officers found explicit images that the defendant produced of the 10-year-old girl, made when she was between 5 and 7 years old.
At Robb's sentencing hearing this week, U.S. District Judge William Conley called Robb's conduct "reprehensible beyond words" and said the gravity of his conduct warranted a sentence above the mandatory minimum allowed by law.