I stumbled upon the Facebook group “Our Old Town Chippewa Falls” just after its January launch. I wasn’t hooked until Deb Stone posted a picture of her grandparents' Falls Drive-In where I carhopped during the summers, 1984 to '85. It’s the first photograph I’ve ever seen of this long-ago kid hangout.
Back then, most of us did not have access to a camera — almost unimaginable now — and we would never have thought to take a picture of the place we called “Tubbie’s.” At age 15 I carved my name into the red counter, joining 30 years of names etched on summer days by girls who played the same greasy radio in the same tiny kitchen or fitted trays to car windows. I sent Deb’s photo to my two older sisters, who worked there years before me. Sharing these stories is what makes sites like “Our Old Town” Chippewa Falls (or Eau Claire or Wichita or Baltimore) so meaningful.
Five years ago Rick Atkinson created “Old Chippewa Falls,” which focused on the history of the city. Its spin-off, “Our Old Town,” is comprised of members’ memories and photographs, a free-for-all that offers prompts which sometimes only make sense to townies — Skogmo’s, the Rumble Bridge — or may apply to anyone: your favorite teacher.
Rick tells me, “Chippewa will always be my hometown.” Like many of us, he omits the “Falls” — one way natives like me spot other natives.
“Our Old Town” is frequented by almost 3,000 current or former Chippewa residents. This is our own ME TV, like “Andy Griffith Show” reruns, but each plot involves people with whom we have but a few levels of separation. My fellow travelers into the past take turns posing questions or simply throwing out names.
“Anyone go through the fence to get into the fair? The Hoot. Miss Shipman, librarian. Reiter’s Steakhouse. St. Charles custodian, a lady. Sully’s Bar.”
Story after story follows.
The writer in me wants to categorize: iconic places, memorable people, old advertisements, like “Leino” Leinenkugel’s breakfast drink brewed during Prohibition.
My childhood friend Sandy Boos Stephens posts about Van’s Supper Club: “My dad and Baldy Gaier made a Vikings/Packers bet, and my dad lost so he had to push Baldy out to Van’s in a wheelchair.” She shares a Polaroid of them with her dad’s hand written caption: One drunk & one dummy.
Like the rest of the world, I am hunkered down and looking for an escape from recent pandemic worries. I’m not alone in seeking comfort in memories, which connect and soothe us. A psychology professor at the University of Southampton, Dr. Constantine Sedikides’ work focuses on the science of “nostalgia.” From the Greek word “nostos” — a longing to return home — this state-of-mind often fills us with sentimentality for the past and counteracts anxiety and loneliness. “Nostalgizing” even brings on physical warmth, a glow, something we Wisconsinites could use. Eau Claire writer John Hildebrand called nostalgia “an ache in the heart for what is unrecoverable” in his recent book “Long Way Round: Through the Heartland by River,” at its core an examination of Wisconsinites’ pull toward the past.
Our Old Town member Ronald Kranig asks for comments about classmates who have passed away. He writes, “Remember, a lot of us would not be what we are today without the friendship we had with these people.” The list that follows is heartbreaking.
A person could write a full column (if not a book) on any of these posts.
“Remember when Robert Kennedy spoke at McDonell? Skateland. Did anyone else go downtown on a Friday night with their parents and sit in the car to ‘watch the people’? The Mill Pond.”
Someone responds, “I remember the smell of the warming house.” And another: “We practically lived there in the winter. Swam in the pond in the summer until dog days and polio season.”
“Miss Kranzfelter from junior high.”
Someone writes, “She was so short . . . she needed a stool to reach the blackboard.” Then another: “She would point out such neat things like ‘Can you see four colors in the sky?’”
Dr. Sedikides’ work supports that when we remember the past, we often become more optimistic about what’s to come, as if nostalgia gives us the oomph and enthusiasm to go forward. That is challenging to wrap my head around. If the present feels stagnant or overwhelming we are tugged into the past, but we simultaneously feel a push to the future? Or as Hildebrand claims, “The only cure is to try something new.”
Looking back with a tinge of longing is healthy, but reminiscing about my favorite lunch lady doesn’t mean I want to return to high school.
One Our Old Town member writes me: “So many fun memories of simpler times, when family and friends were really REAL, and not counted up as in Facebook today.” Simpler, yes, but likely not better for most people. Back then few laws prevented discrimination of any kind. Most every home was blue with second-hand smoke and covered in lead paint. And don’t get me started on the environment: our bald eagle population was nearly decimated. If I was posting these words on any Our Old Town site, I might be asked to take my “political” talk somewhere else.
Like other members, I want to remember gathering at Workman’s Bar or eating pizza at Brothers Three. And I want to read about former Chippewa kids’ memories of their good times places.
Visual storyteller Dan Ritzinger posts a photo of his dad with friends outside of Emil’s Hob-Nob, at the corner of Columbia and High Streets. Today it’s a parking lot. Tracy Savage posts a photo of her family in front of Babe’s (now West Hill Bar). Her grandmother, Edith Duren, was Babe’s sister. Tracy recalls, “My grandparents used to take us…and we got pop and potato chips — a real treat. We had to keep it a secret because my dad hated us going there.”
I don’t know any of these folks, but I’m enthralled by each photo. The way Glen and the guys hold their beer bottles at different angles, how the late afternoon sun casts shadows upon each man. How Edith and the gals cluster with children in front. And the stories we’ll never know: why step out on the sidewalk for this happy hour or after-church pose?
I cannot do justice to these photographs with words. Seeing them for yourself is like the difference between reading about an ice cold Leinie’s and drinking one.
Perhaps especially now many of us crave the ordinary community found in these posts: A middle-aged daughter missing her Vikings-loving dad, a grandmother recalling where she first learned to look for many colors in the sky, or simply the memory of old friends gathering together.