OWEN — Voters in the small Clark County city of Owen opposed increasing their property taxes to create a new full-time police officer position.
In a referendum on Tuesday, 115 voters opposed exceeding property tax levy limits to pay for increased police staffing compared to 92 that supported it.
The city will collect $413,956 in property taxes from Owen landowners in 2022, but wanted to increase that by $19,910 to pay for the increased salary, according to the referendum question.
That would’ve created a third full-time police officer position in the city to replace a current part-time position.