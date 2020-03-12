Events at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in downtown Eau Claire will continue as scheduled, executive director Jason Jon Anderson said in an email to ticket holders, members and patrons Wednesday.
The center will "continue the diligent cleaning of our facilities," including disinfecting the venues and individual seats after every event and performance, according to the email.
"Should the situation in the region evolve, we will continue to adapt to circumstances as needed and keep you, our community, up to date," Anderson said in the email.
If the center makes any changes to events, it will notify ticket holders via email, and post notices on its social media pages and website, www.pablocenter.org.
The center also urged people to stay home from events if they feel sick, wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their face with unwashed hands, cover their coughs and sneezes and avoid close contact with people who are ill.