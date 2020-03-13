The Pablo Center at the Confluence is shutting its doors through April 14 in response to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
"It just seems easier and cleaner to know the building will be closed," Pablo Center executive director Jason Jon Anderson said Friday.
All performances, including national touring acts such as "Stomp," Gaelic Storm and comedian Charlie Berens, will either be canceled or rescheduled.
Local groups scheduled to have performances between now and April 14 include UW-Eau Claire, the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra, O'Claire Irish Festival, Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra and the Eau Claire Children's Theater.
All ticket holders will be contacted electronically for their options, which include receiving a full refund or moving their tickets to a rescheduled performance.
The closure of the Pablo Center for a month will result in a financial loss of $300,000 to the Pablo Center and $200,000 to the local groups holding shows at the facility.
Because some shows will be rescheduled, "the final financial impact is unknown," Anderson said.