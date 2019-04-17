The Green Bay Packers will start and end the season against bitter NFC North rivals.
The opener against the Bears, set for Thursday, Sept. 5, has been known since it was announced the pair would kick off the NFL's 100th season in late May. The remainder of the team's slate, including the concluding game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 29, was revealed Wednesday night alongside the rest of the league's schedule.
The first Bears game is one of five prime-time appearances for the Pack, who also play at home against Philadelphia and Detroit and on the road vs. Kansas City and Minnesota under the lights.
The Packers are entering their first year under head coach Matt LaFleur and are looking to bounce back from a 6-9-1 season and a second straight campaign without a playoff appearance.
Following is the Packers complete schedule and game times:
Preseason
Aug. 8 vs. Texans, 7 p.m.
Aug. 15 at Ravens, 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 22-25 vs. Raiders (location TBD), TBD
Aug. 29 vs. Chiefs, 7 p.m.
Regular Season
Sept. 5 at Bears, 7:20 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Vikings, Noon
Sept. 22 vs. Broncos, Noon
Sept. 26 vs. Eagles, 7:20 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m.
Oct. 14 vs. Lions, 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Raiders, Noon
Oct. 27 at Chiefs, 7:20 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Nov. 10 vs. Panthers, Noon
Nov. 24 at 49ers, 3:25 p.m.
Dec. 1 at Giants, Noon
Dec. 8 vs. Redskins, Noon
Dec. 15 vs. Bears, Noon
Dec. 23 at Vikings, 7:15 p.m.
Dec. 29 at Lions, Noon