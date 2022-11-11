LAKE HALLIE — Two men were arrested early Friday for firing a handgun recklessly in a residential area while they were both under the influence of alcohol, police say.
Lake Hallie police officers took Dean Oslund, 19, of Lake Hallie, and Gavin Harris, 20, of Onalaska, to jail for charges of reckless endangerment and operating a firearm while intoxicated.
According to a Lake Hallie Police Department news release, multiple neighbors reported sounds of gunshots at about 2:45 a.m. coming from the area of 13026 40th Ave. Upon responding to the noise complaint, a police officer saw two people standing outside an apartment complex, heard a gunshot and watched the pair go back into an apartment.
The officer noticed spent bullet cartridges on the sidewalk in front of the apartment door when he made contact with the two people.
After an investigation, police determined Oslund and Harris had fired the .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol several times from the sidewalk by the apartment. There are numerous other homes in the vicinity, but there were no injuries or property damage from the gunshots.
Both men tested positive for intoxication with blood-alcohol concentrations over 0.20, according to the news release.
Harris appeared for a bond hearing in Chippewa County Court on Friday, where Judge James Isaacson released him on a signature bond. Harris will return to court Dec. 20.