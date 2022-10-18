CADOTT — Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi will be the headliners for Country Fest 2023 in rural Cadott.
Chippewa Valley Music Festivals announced the lineup Tuesday shortly after Eau Claire-based Country Jam released its lineup for next sumer. Country Fest will be held June 22-24. The festival will also include Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, and Russell Dickerson.
Wade Asher, general manager and festival promoter, had announced Zac Brown Band's coming appearance at the conclusion of this year's festival in June.
“Fans can look forward to the same organized festival they love, but with a new overall theme in 2023,” Asher said. “If you grew up in Wisconsin, Friday nights likely found you in a friend’s field cheering to the summer ahead. A grown-up version of a coming-of-age tradition, we’ll pay homage to our roots through a variety of Wisconsin-themed activations and experiences. We can't wait to reunite with our Fest Family at the country’s largest party in a hayfield…and show out-of-towners what it means to ‘party like a Sconnie.’”
Pardi will headline Thursday, June 22, with Joe Nichols, Russell Dickerson and Pam Tillis.
Friday's lineup features Dan + Shay as the headliner, with Sammy Kershaw, Brett Eldredge and Larry Fleet.
Closing out the festival on Saturday, June 24, will be Zach Brown Band, Billy Currington and Mark Chestnut.
For three-day ticket holders, the "Tailgate Party" on Wednesday, June 21, features Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Jake Worthington, Frankie Justin and Nathan King Band.