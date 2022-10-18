CADOTT — Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Jon Pardi will be the headliners for Country Fest 2023 in rural Cadott.

Chippewa Valley Music Festivals announced the lineup Tuesday shortly after Eau Claire-based Country Jam released its lineup for next sumer. Country Fest will be held June 22-24.  The festival will also include Billy Currington, Brett Eldredge, and Russell Dickerson.

Contact: chris.vetter@ecpc.com