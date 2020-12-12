EAU CLAIRE — The city may change on-street parking rules around Regis High School following inquiries and complaints from residents.
No parking is being proposed during school hours on one side of Keith Street and several residential streets running perpendicular to it, according to a map from the city's engineering department.
The city is seeking reactions to the proposal from residents and business owners via an online meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening.
The meeting will be 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. using Webex, which is available via computer, tablet or smartphone. Connect to it using this web address, tinyurl.com/y5obhkud.
People can also use their telephones for an audio-only connection to the meeting. The phone number is 408-418-9388, followed by access code 146 630 0414.
Those unable to attend the meeting can also submit written comments by emailing engineering@eauclairewi.gov.