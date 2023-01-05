NEW RICHMOND — An Agricultural Enterprise Area has been established in St. Croix County, in a private-public partnership to protect farmland and promote conservation practices. The agreement will help stave off new housing development, and means an added tax credit for farmers.

The St. Croix County project is dubbed the Stanton Farmland Heritage Preservation. It features 23,000 acres of farmland in the towns of Cylon, Stanton and Star Prairie, northeast of New Richmond. The local municipalities have partnered with 24 landowners to get the designation of an AEA from the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

