NEW RICHMOND — An Agricultural Enterprise Area has been established in St. Croix County, in a private-public partnership to protect farmland and promote conservation practices. The agreement will help stave off new housing development, and means an added tax credit for farmers.
The St. Croix County project is dubbed the Stanton Farmland Heritage Preservation. It features 23,000 acres of farmland in the towns of Cylon, Stanton and Star Prairie, northeast of New Richmond. The local municipalities have partnered with 24 landowners to get the designation of an AEA from the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Katy Smith, DATCP plans and ordinances unit supervisor, said the landowners got together because they were feeling the pressure for housing development from New Richmond and the Twin Cities.
“The area was under pressure for development,” Smith said. “It really speaks to the community’s desire to stay rural and agricultural. This is a very preservation-minded group.”
The group’s AEA application noted that St. Croix County added 10,900 residents between 2000 and 2010, or 13.2% in population growth. Residents of the town of Stanton don’t want that type of growth, the application states.
“The township is characterized by a diverse agricultural community interspersed with federal and state protected wetlands, a county forest, and oak savanna habitats. This is exactly the way the township’s residents would prefer to keep it,” the application reads.
“A survey conducted by the township, in conjunction with the University of River Falls, showed that 97% of respondents wanted to preserve the township’s agricultural emphasis. Stanton is currently zoned agricultural and maintains rigorous standards for residential development.”
Smith said they held a meeting with the landowners early in 2021 and worked on getting the land preservation deal in place. It went into effect Jan. 1.
“It’s really exciting. This is really wonderful participation,” Smith said.
DATCP also created a new AEA in Green Lake County. There are currently 47 AEAs across Wisconsin, totaling more than 1.57 million acres and spanning portions of 30 counties, 130 towns and the Bad River Reservation.
Smith said the existing AEAs range from 1,200 acres to nearly 250,000 acres, and she considered the one in St. Croix County to be average-sized. The farmland protection agreement will be in place at least 15 years.
“AEA designations are important to Wisconsin’s agricultural future and support local farmland protection goals, the agricultural economy, environmental efforts, and rural prosperity,” a DATCP press release states. “Landowners within designated AEAs are eligible to enter into voluntary farmland preservation agreements committing all or a portion of their farm to agricultural use and maintaining state soil and water conservation standards. In return, they may be eligible to claim the annual farmland preservation tax credit.”
DATCP is accepting petitions to designate new or modify existing AEAs through July 28.
“The AEA designation provides tools to support farmland protection, conservation, and the local farm economy,” DATCP wrote in its press release. “A minimum of five landowners and their local governments must file a petition jointly.”
Anyone interested in submitting a petition can request information on workshops, webinars, and other resources by contacting datcpworkinglands@wisconsin.gov or (608) 224-4611.