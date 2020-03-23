Layoffs affecting 105 west-central Wisconsin workers were revealed Monday with employers citing coronavirus precautions impacting their businesses.
Party supply company Big Dot of Happiness laid off 57 employees on Wednesday in Menomonie, according to a notice sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
"Due to unforeseen business circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we were unable to give more notice," stated the company's human resources manager, Laura Schick, in a letter to the state.
The layoff is expected to be temporary, but a recall date is unknown, Schick wrote.
The closure of Wisconsin public schools led New Richmond-based Wisconsin Central School Bus to layoff 43 drivers and five monitors, according to a notice the company sent to state Department of Workforce Development.
Those part-time employees were laid off on March 16, but would be recalled when school resumes, the notice stated.
The two local layoff notices were among 12 released on Monday by the state agency as businesses throughout Wisconsin close as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.