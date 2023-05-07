050822_con_Past

The 20th annual Past Passed Here event, which offers a glimpse of what life was like in the Chippewa Valley in the 1800s, returns this week in Chippewa Falls. Third-grade students from across the region will make field trips to the grounds. Co-organizer Jim Schuh said more than 40 actors are lined up to teach children and the public about that era in history.

 Submitted photo/

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Past Passed Here celebration returns to Chippewa Falls this week, and organizer Jim Schuh said he's thrilled to see hundreds of third-graders head to the grounds. Each day, the event is at capacity with about 200 children from area schools.

"We hear every year, the students say it is by far their favorite field trip of the year," Schuh said Friday.