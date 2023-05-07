The 20th annual Past Passed Here event, which offers a glimpse of what life was like in the Chippewa Valley in the 1800s, returns this week in Chippewa Falls. Third-grade students from across the region will make field trips to the grounds. Co-organizer Jim Schuh said more than 40 actors are lined up to teach children and the public about that era in history.
CHIPPEWA FALLS — The Past Passed Here celebration returns to Chippewa Falls this week, and organizer Jim Schuh said he's thrilled to see hundreds of third-graders head to the grounds. Each day, the event is at capacity with about 200 children from area schools.
"We hear every year, the students say it is by far their favorite field trip of the year," Schuh said Friday.
The 20th annual Past Passed Here is meant to show what life was like in the late 1700s and early 1800s. The event offers more than 20 stations where people can learn about the pioneering era and fur traders and survival in western Wisconsin, and try food like buffalo burgers or voyageur’s stew. They can learn about games played at the time, see a speed-sawing activity, or watch a blacksmith and a weaver at work.
"There are a lot of hands-on things for the kids to do," Schuh said. "We've got 45 to 50 re-enactors, which is similar to what we've had in the past. It's always a lot of fun."
Since the event began, more than 10,000 students have made the trek to the festival, he said. However, the event was closed entirely in 2020 because of the pandemic, and the event was still scaled back with no field trips in 2021, so this is just the second year back with everything at normal levels. The event kicks off Wednesday and Thursday for school field trips only. It will open to the public Friday afternoon, after the final field trip leaves at 3 p.m.
The festival has traditionally been in Allen Park, at the south end of downtown Chippewa Falls. That location is the site of the Chippewa Lumber & Boom Company, which at one time was the largest saw mill under one roof in the world, with up to 175 saws that could be running at a time. The mill closed in 1910.
Allen Park has flooded in recent springs, and the 2019 event was cut short because the site was about to flood. Organizers decided to relocate the celebration to Marshall Park, on the south side of Bridgewater Avenue, across from Irvine Park. This year marks the third festival at the new location.
"The new location is much higher elevation," Schuh said. Also, there is more convenient parking and less traffic and noise at Marshall Park.
Across the street is the new Chippewa County Historical Center museum, which will be open throughout the festival.
"People will have the opportunity to go to both places," Schuh said. "If you go to one, you get to go to the other free that day."