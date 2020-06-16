Bill Suchla of Market and Johnson prepares rebar Tuesday in the bottom of Eau Claire’s public pool. Those metal pieces will reinforce concrete that will be poured as part of repairs to Fairfax Park Pool. The city announced on June 3 that the pool will not open this season due to a long water pipe that had broken in multiple places under the pool’s concrete floor. “The extent of the repairs and expected time it will take to complete them, unfortunately, makes opening the pool not feasible,” the city stated in a news release. In addition to repairing the pipe and pool floor this summer, the city plans to improve the concessions area and add new water play features that will be ready for the 2021 season. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.