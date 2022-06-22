HUDSON — A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night on Interstate 94 near Hudson, authorities say.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:

The crash occurred at 10:57 p.m. eastbound on I-94 at mile marker 1.

A pedestrian, identified as Darryl R. Grimshaw, 59, of Wangaratta, Australia, was walking on the highway when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Ryan T. Ross, 45, of River Falls.

Grimshaw was wearing dark-colored clothing.

Grimshaw was transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. Ross was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com