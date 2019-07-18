LAKE HALLIE — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Lake Hallie late Wednesday night.
The incident occurred at about 11:20 p.m., said Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz. The police department responded to a report of a person lying along the shoulder of Business 53.
"Just prior to this call, a motorist called the department to report that a male subject was walking southbound in the northbound lane of traffic," Smokowicz wrote in a press release Thursday morning. "While officers were responding to this call a second motorist called to report somebody lying on the side of the highway in that same area. When officers arrived in the area they found a male subject who was wearing dark blue jeans and a black tee shirt. The subject (age 39) from Eau Claire was deceased."
The crash location was on Business Highway 53 south of 27th Avenue near the Farm & Fleet store. It was determined that the pedestrian had been walking home from Wal-Mart. His name is not being released at this time, Smokowicz said.
It was determined that a northbound semi-tractor and trailer had struck the pedestrian. The driver of that unit was co-operating with the traffic crash investigation, he said. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Lake Hallie Police with this investigation.